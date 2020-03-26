Blind-tasted, this was a very highly-rated wine back in 2013 – another from Ardhuy actually won the tasting – I’ll open that one on Friday.
2009 Ardhuy, Corton Renardes
This has a great nose; starting faintly creamy (lactic), with deliciously inviting dark cherry plus a note of violets that slowly evolves, becoming ever-more intense. Wow, that’s silky, at the same time it’s intense, with layered, beautiful, fruit. There’s structure too, but for all that is disappointing me today – it seems like there’s a bit of bitterness from the oak that’s still hanging on in there. Aromatically fabulous, but the palate is far from accomodating today. Maybe it will be ready at 15? Or 20? Today, half a great wine. If I look back at my note from 2013, this wine has hardly changed…
Rebuy – Maybe
There is one response to “recalcitrant renardes…”
What is meant by “creamy (lactic)”? Asking to learn.
Creamy is exactly the impression – a ‘fruit with cream’ smell. Lactic is the more technical expression of that – but lactic alone could be considered negative, but together with the fruit, in this case, it’s very nice indeed…