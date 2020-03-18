offer of the day – william fevre 2018

From my usual Swiss importer source. The prices of the 2017s, 2016s and 2015s from previous years are in brackets for you to compare (— means not offered). If you’ve read my 2018 Chablis report, you will know which ones of these I covet!

DOMAINE WILLIAM FEVRE CHABLIS 2018

CHABLIS Village 75cl 22.00 (22.00, 22.00, 19.00) Swiss Francs*

PREMIERS CRUS

CHABLIS Montée de Tonnerre 75cl 48.00 (48.00, 45.00, 42.00)

CHABLIS Vaulorent 75cl — (54.00, —, —)

GRANDS CRUS

CHABLIS Preuses 75cl 78.00 (78.00, 75.00, 65.00)

CHABLIS Preuses 150cl 161.00 (—)

CHABLIS Bougros Côtes de Bouquerots 75cl 79.00 (79.50, 79.00, 65.00)

CHABLIS Les Clos 75cl 94.00 (89.00, 89.00, 75.00)

CHABLIS Les Clos 150cl 193.00 (—)

Relatively a steady period for the prices here – unless you’re a Les Clos buyer – despite advantageous yields in 2018.

*The prices are ‘delivered’ but will attract another 8% Swiss purchase tax.

