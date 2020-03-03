offer of the day – Jacques Prieur 2017 & 2018

I think the last offer that I saw from this local merchant was for the 2010s – so bit of a pause!

So the first price is for 2017, the second for 2018 and one in brackets, for comparison, is from 2010. — means ‘not offered…’

Vins blancs

PULIGNY-MONTRACHET Les Combettes 75cl 89.00*, 89.00 (66.00) *Swiss Francs

MEURSAULT Perrières 75cl 149.00, —, (99.00)

CORTON CHARLEMAGNE 75cl —, — (129.00)

CHEVALIER-MONTRACHET 75cl —, — (209.00)

MONTRACHET 75cl —, — (399.00)

Vins rouges

BEAUNE Champs-Pimonts 75cl 48.00, — (29.80)

VOLNAY Santenots 75cl —, 79.00 (56.00)

VOLNAY Clos des Santenots 75cl 109.00, 118.00 (69.50)

CORTON Bressandes 75cl 125.00, 129.00 (109.00)

CLOS DE VOUGEOT 75cl 129.00, 135.00 (118.00)

CHAMBERTIN 75cl 389.00, 389.00 (179.00)

ECHEZEAUX 75cl 399.00, 399.00 (179.00)

MUSIGNY 75cl 598.00, 598.00 (249.00)

As always, these are delivered prices, but excluding the Swiss purchase tax of almost 8%. The Corton and Clos de Vougeot seem like relative bargains when you consider how little their prices have appreciated!

