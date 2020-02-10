this weekend’s wines…

Saturday – a nice day for a walk with a borrowed dog!

A modest ‘effort’ at the weekend – just enough to keep from a dry palate!

2016 Jean-Marc Pillot, Montagny 1er Les Gouresses

After more than 650 Chablis in January, this nose shows an obvious richness and roundness of sweet oak, but the palate was altogether more taught, finishing mineral and fresh – plenty of intensity and completely delicious wine. Simply excellent for the price – yum!

Rebuy – Yes

2011 Camille Giroud, Santenay 1er Clos Rousseau

There were always some barrels of this that seemed close to grand cru in standard – but never the whole blend, that said, this was singing; fresh, aromatic, a certain sweetness and deliciously flavoured. Round, slightly airy finishing flavours but the mid-palate had plenty of tasty depth – a wine that was drunk faster than it should have been – excellent!

Rebuy – Yes

