on the move – Boris Champy…

Hot off the press: Boris Champy, after leaving Clos du Lambrays, has just announced that he’s taking over the domaine of Didier Montchovet in the Hautes Côtes.

Apparently Didier, one of the first in biodynamics in Burgundy, had no succession at his domaine and together with Boris, they decided that this was the best way to continue the domaine. Hopefully more info later in the year – first-hand.

Domaine Montchovet, Key facts

– Created in 1984 by Didier Montchovet

– 12 ha mostly in Nantoux, Beaune and Pommard

– Certified Organic and Biodynamic viticulture (Ecocert/Demeter)

– 4 employees

– Website: www.montchovet.fr

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...