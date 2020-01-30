offer of the day – thibault liger-belair 2017s

Domaine Thibault Liger-Belair 2017 EP/Pre-Arrivals

Prices arrived today from my Swiss merchant. The 2016 & 2015 prices (from the same time, previous years) are in brackets for comparison. This year the Richebourg returns, still no Beaujolais though! :

2017 NUITS-SAINT-GEORGES La Charmotte 75cl 52.00* (55.00, 49.50) (Swiss Francs)

2017 CHAMBOLLE-MUSIGNY 75 cl 69.00 (69.00, – )

2017 VOSNE-ROMANEE Aux Réas 75cl 69.50 (76.00, 69.50)

2017 NUITS-SAINT-GEORGES Les Saint-Georges 75cl 119.00 (118.00, 109.00)

2017 NUITS-SAINT-GEORGES Les Saint-Georges 150cl 248.00 (256.00, – )

2017 CORTON CLOS DU ROI 75cl 159.00 (159.00, – )

2017 CLOS DE VOUGEOT 75cl 159.00 (169.50 (158.00)

2017 Charmes-Chambertin 75cl 169.00 ( – , – )

2017 RICHEBOURG 75cl 425.00 ( – , 395.00)

2017 CORTON-CHARLEMAGNE 75cl 189.00 (198.00, – )

So, almost a softening – versus 2016 at any rate! I remember when I moved to Switzerland in 2000, I was buying grand crus for 69 chf – the price of Thibault’s villages today. I know my salary would not have doubled (equivalent job) in 20 years, but I ask myself if the prices are really all that bad for 20 years down the line. Comparing Richebourgs, Grivot’s version was 170 chf 20 years ago – jumping to a massive 230 chf for the 1999 – I’ve still never had a great Richebourg from Grivot, but hope my 1999s will (one day!) show something special, the 1998 is ‘okay’ the 1997 is poor.

*As always, these wines are without the 8% Swiss purchase tax, but include the cost of delivery…

