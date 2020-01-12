It’s a long time since I saw an offer for this producer, and my, haven’t things developed! We are now in the DRC orbit!
OLIVIER BERNSTEIN 2018
Offer 1 – the 2018 1er Crus:
3x 2 bottles for 1,740.00 (*Swiss Francs)
Chambolle-Musigny Les Lavrottes 2018 75cl
Gevrey-Chambertin Les Les Champeaux 2018 75cl
Gevrey-Chambertin Les Cazetiers 2018 75cl
Offer 2 – the 2018 Grand Crus:
7 bottles for 5,700.00 (*Swiss Francs)
Charmes-Chambertin
Clos de Vougeot
Clos de la Roche
Bonnes-Mares
Mazis-Chambertin
Clos de Bèze
Chambertin
The prices include tax and delivery – and even a wooden case – thank goodness!
The only cogent thing that I can say is – ulp!
There are 2 responses to “offer of the day – 2018 oliver bernstein”
Overpriced and not in the same league as Roumier or DRC!!!
My immediate cogent comment is ‘No’ ! That’s also polite. Plenty of not so polite words come to mind. OB’s pricing ambitions for me have always been ludicrous from his Burgundy ‘get go’ – and that was when he was buying fruit. I’ve never been remotely tempted to try his wines even if they are as ‘good’ as his pricing might ‘suggest’ – which have to say I doubt. I wonder how much of the price is accounted for by the wooden case – perhaps the wooden cases are particularly ‘special’ from a notable wood, from notable forest terroirs and bio dynamically grown 😉 ! A parting thought – perhaps DRC should review their pricing (I have ‘no skin’ in the DRC ‘game’ !).