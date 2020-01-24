chablis visits week 4 of 2020

Chablis visits, week 3 of 3 2019

Or looked at another way, week 3 of 3 in Chablis!

of-course, and once more, my thanks to all the vigneron(ne)s of Chablis for their time – 64 domaines in the bag plus one blind tasting for January’s report. But first the small matter of publishing next week my December Report – ‘Les Grands Maisons‘ – plenty of highs and a major low in that one.

As for this week – lovely – also for the vineyard owners; blue sky, sunshine and about -4°C every morning. It’s a shame that I have only portrait pictures! Anyway, I’m now looking forward to something a little redder to open this weekend!

A few views from this week:

Shimmering
Côte de Bouguerots
Côte de Bouguerots (B&W)
Béru
Béru
Béru
‘Guarding’ Monsieur Poulpe
Les Clos sunset
Les Clos sunset
Blind….
Half blind (yum)
Almost goodbye – Au Fil du Zinc

Burgundy Report

Big Red Diary overview

Burgundy Reports overview

