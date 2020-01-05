It was never really going to be possible to beat Friday’s wine on Saturday, was it? – Or was it!
1999 Frederic Esmionin, Mazy-Chambertin
Frederic always preferring the (Maz)’y’ to the (Maz)’is!’ I haven’t opened one of these for 10 years – perhaps now’s the time!
Hmm – now that’s an inviting nose. Only modest amplitude, but a nose with more maturity than the Potel Clos des Chênes and still ‘clean’ & fresh. In the mouth, less innate density than the Chênes, but here is a more open, almost sparkling, complexity – a little mid-palate oomph too – like all good Mazi should have. The middle and finish of this wine are really quite something – energetic and vibrantly intense. Never the same weight of impact of the Chênes but altogether more complex and welcoming – did I mention ‘easier to drink?’ Hmm, this moreish wine didn’t need two days to finish – though in this case, help came from someone else who tends to prefer whites. Less than a glass laid in wait for day two – cloudy with sediment – less good but no brett or unsavouriness. My best wine of 2020 – even after the brilliant Potel, though I think that the more concentrated Potel may have more longevity!
Rebuy – Oh Yes!
Did I mention how much I’m liking 1999s right now? 😉
There is one response to “1999 mazy – from fred esmonin”
Its great that you have access to older burgundies and a much better selection than we have in the USA! The only way we can do this is at ttasteings ,maybe, or auctions of which the selections and prices are no good!
I never keep invoices Mike, but I’m sure this didn’t cost much more than £30 when purchased ‘en-primeur’ in January 2001. I’ve still got some of Fred’s Griotte, Ruchottes, Bèze and Chambertin from this vintage – a selection from 2001 too…