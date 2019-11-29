week 48 in the côtes…

29.11.2019billn

Above, the people who actually said ‘yes’ to a visit by me this week!

The weather was very changeable this week – lots of rain, plenty of winter mist, but some patches of sun too – even in the hautes côtes 😉

I loved a quote from one of the vignerons pictured above; “In 2019 it was easy to work in the vines, the weeds hardly grew due to the dry heat. Now, at the end of November, we have plenty of rain, so they are starting to grow!” And you can see just that as the ‘herbs’ and flowers start pushing in some images below, in Mazis-Chambertin.

Now a weekend in rainy Switzerland before returning for the appointments of the next two weeks…

Clos de Vougeot
On guard
Lalou’s
Mazis-Chambertin
St.Vincent’s coming…
The cathedral
The Musigny doesn’t really fill this tank
Old stuff!

