offer of the day – louis jadot 2018

DOMAINE LOUIS JADOT 2018
As always, from my local, Swiss merchant. First the 2017, 2016 and then the 2015 offer prices in the brackets to compare, and — means not offered)
Beaune Clos des Ursules Monopole 1er Cru 2018 75cl 64.00* (59.00, 59.00, 55.00) (Swiss Francs)
Beaune Clos des Ursules Monopole 1er Cru 2018 150cl 133.00 (123.00)
Corton Grèves Grand Cru 2018 75cl 85.00 (79.50, 79.50, 79.00)
Corton Grèves Grand Cru 2018 150cl 175.00 (164.00)
Corton Pougets Grand Cru 2018 75cl 85.00 (79.50, 79.50, 79.00)
Corton Pougets Grand Cru 2018 150cl 175.00 (164.00)
Chambolle-Musigny Fuées 1er Cru 2018 75cl 89.00 (85.00)
Chambolle-Musigny Baudes 1er Cru 2018 75cl 89.00 (85.00)
Clos Vougeot Grand Cru 2018 75cl 149.00 (139.00, 138.00, 128.00)
Clos Vougeot Grand Cru 2018 150cl 303.00 (283.00)
Gevrey-Chambertin Clos Saint-Jacques 1er Cru 2018 75cl 155.00 (149.00, 145.00, 138.00)
Echézeaux Grand Cru 2018 75cl 209.00 (159.00)
Chapelle-Chambertin Grand Cru 2018 75cl 209.00 (—, 188.00, 169.00)
Clos Saint Denis Grand Cru 2018 75cl 288.00 (—, 269.00, 259.00)
Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru 2018 75cl 328.00 (—)
Chambertin Clos de Bèze Grand Cru 2018 75cl 349.00 (339.00)
Musigny Grand Cru 2018 75cl 798.00 (795.00)
Puligny-Montrachet Les Combettes 1er Cru 2018 75cl 89.00 (89.00, 89.00, 88.00)
Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru 2018 75cl 158.00 (148.00, 139.50, 119.00)
Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru 2018 75cl 298.00 (285.00)
Chevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru 2018 75cl 376.00 (348.00)
Montrachet Grand Cru 2018 75cl 549.00 (—, 499.00, 428.00)
*Prices delivered, but without the 8% Swiss purchase tax…
No softening here – though there is certainly some restraint in the pricing of the Musigny…!
Big fan of Jadot. Love his Fuees in particular. Relatively good value. The issue is his wines tend to need more time in the bottle than some other producers so you need to wait for the wine to come of age. For that reason buying older vintages could make more sense.