offer of the day – drouhin-laroze 2018

DOMAINE DROUHIN-LAROZE 2018 – En Primeur

Prices of the 2017s and 2016s, from the same offers in previous years, from the same merchant.

Gevrey-Chambertin En Champs 2018 75cl 55.00* (49.50, 49.50) Swiss Francs

Gevrey-Chambertin Lavaut-St-Jacques 1er Cru 2018 75cl 69.50 (69.00, 65.00)

GRAND CRUS

Chapelle-Chambertin Grand Cru 2018 75 cl 135.00 (125.00, 119.00)

Clos Vougeot Grand Cru 2018 75cl 139.00 (129.00, 125.00)

Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru 2018 75cl 168.00 (149.00, 145.00)

Chambertin Clos de Bèze Grand Cru 2018 75cl 188.00 (165.00, 158.00)

*There is 8% Tax to add in Switzerland, but then these are delivered prices

It seems quite rare for the 2018s to come down in price – eh?

