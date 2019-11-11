offer of the day – bruno clavelier’s 2017s

Another, hot off the presses…

Bruno Clavelier 2017:

With last year’s prices for the 2016s (from the same merchant) in brackets:

Bourgogne Passetoutgrains 2017 75cl 22.50* (Swiss francs)

Vosne-Romanée La Combe Brûlée 2017 75cl 80.00 (84.00)

Vosne-Romanée Les Hautes Maizières 2017 75cl 80.00 (84.00)

Gevrey-Chambertin Les Corbeaux 1er Cru 2017 75cl 120.00 (123.00)

Vosne-Romanée Les Beaux Monts 1er Cru 2017 75cl 130.00 (137.00)

Vosne-Romanée Aux Brûlées 1er Cru 2017 75cl 130.00 (137.00)

Chambolle-Musigny Combe d’Orveaux 1er Cru 2017 75cl 140.00 (147.00)

Corton Le Rognet V.V. Grand Cru 2017 75cl 135.00 (144.00)

These prices are not delivered but do include the Swiss 7.8% purchase tax.

The prices are, perhaps, still quite high, but it’s still a pleasure to be able to type lower prices!

