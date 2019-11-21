I previously mentioned the first-round tasting for Burgundy’s young winemaking talents 2019, well for the weekend of the Vend du Vin, the final blind taste-off was done and the winners chosen.
And the results?
On Friday 15 November evening, at the Palais des Congrès in Beaune, the GJPV organization awarded their seven regional trophies to the following young winemakers:
- Damien MARTIN – Domaine de LA DENANTE – Mâconnais
- Arnaud et Xavier DESFONTAINE – Château de CHAMILLY – Côte Chalonnaise
- Laurent GAY – Domaine Michel GAY & Fils – Côte de Beaune
- Prune AMIOT – Domaine AMIOT-SERVELLE – Côte de Nuits
- Charly NICOLLE – Domaine CHARLY NICOLLE – Chablis
- Bastien MATHIAS – Domaine Alain MATHIAS – Grand Auxerrois
- Cyril CHIROUZE – Château des JACQUES – Beaujolais
There are 2 responses to “and the winners are…”
musignymike@gmail.com
The Vintages or?