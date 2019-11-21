and the winners are…

I previously mentioned the first-round tasting for Burgundy’s young winemaking talents 2019, well for the weekend of the Vend du Vin, the final blind taste-off was done and the winners chosen.

And the results?

On Friday 15 November evening, at the Palais des Congrès in Beaune, the GJPV organization awarded their seven regional trophies to the following young winemakers:

Damien MARTIN – Domaine de LA DENANTE – Mâconnais

Arnaud et Xavier DESFONTAINE – Château de CHAMILLY – Côte Chalonnaise

Laurent GAY – Domaine Michel GAY & Fils – Côte de Beaune

Prune AMIOT – Domaine AMIOT-SERVELLE – Côte de Nuits

Charly NICOLLE – Domaine CHARLY NICOLLE – Chablis

Bastien MATHIAS – Domaine Alain MATHIAS – Grand Auxerrois

Cyril CHIROUZE – Château des JACQUES – Beaujolais

