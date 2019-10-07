time to attack the 2018s…

Today was the first real day of my 2018 tasting campaign – 2018 Whites for my October Report – starting and finishing (late) in Puligny-Montrachet. So far I’ve over 30 appointments booked for October and I’m still waiting for responses from about 20 more – if I get at least 10 of those, I’ll be happy.

I hit the road early from Bern, enjoying the rain all the way to Dôle – but it was particularly bracing around Besançon where the speed of the windscreen-wipers needed some augmentation! Almost magically, from Dôle onwards, and for my whole day in the Côte de Beaune, it was dry. Well, maybe not completely dry underfoot when jogging through the vines of Chassagne at lunchtime!

Tomorrow is a lite day, but Wednesday to Friday will keep me much busier.

Puligny Puligny near Ensiegnères Chassagne Chassagne Chassagne Puligny Puligny

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...