offer of the day – bonneau du martray 2017 (and older)

Just a little more than double the price since the last proper offer I saw from the same merchant – but that was for the 2010 vintage.

Nice to see some ‘library’ wines though – given the amount of testing they did with existing stocks, one should assume that these are in good shape.

DOMAINE BONNEAU DU MARTRAY

CORTON-CHARLEMAGNE 2017 75cl 229.00 (*Swiss Francs)

CORTON-CHARLEMAGNE 2016 75cl 209.00

CORTON-CHARLEMAGNE 2011 75cl 219.00

CORTON-CHARLEMAGNE 2008 75cl 219.00

CORTON-CHARLEMAGNE 1993 75cl 239.00

If the domaine was to consistently offer library releases such as this, there’s a good case to be made for not buying ‘on-release’ at all!

*As always, these swiss franc prices are delivered but lack the 7.6% Swiss VAT…

