This week’s lucky recipients of my visits for October’s report!

It’s been a pleasure to be in the Côtes this week; the vines resplendent, though – photographically speaking – the light has been sub-optimal for the best photos, with mainly greyer skies. But still a pleasure!

The leaves in some places have dropped – whole sections – clearly there are places where clone type trumps the weather – but generally all is still beautiful – maybe the chance of some nice pictures over the weekend.

Pommard Platière Chassagne Clos l’Arlot Some domaines in Vosne seem only to be in search of the perfect rooftile… Nice selection in Puligny… Beaune while jogging Pommard while jogging Chassagne Beaune coffee Beaune while jogging

