tuesday 17 Sept – harvest 2019 update



Corton-Charlemagne…

Tada!

Today we started our day with Charlemagne, Corton-Charlemagne!

A mere 31 hl/ha but requiring only the most modest of triage – just a tiny bit of everything to remove! Like the rest of our wines from Pernand, there was a little some pinot beurot in the mix, though perhaps a little less than those others.

In the morning we were visited by a school class – this is Burgundy culture after-all. First, they had visited the vines with our pickers and all sang the La-la song together – including our Eritrean pickers! – then back to the cuverie to see the process and eat a grape, or two…

For us, more Savigny villages – we keep active with the triage – there’s a bit of rot here, but the removal is easy.

Lunch was late, almost 2 pm, but afterwards, we were still left waiting a while for our next grape deliveries – and surprise, it wasn’t Savigny! Here was the first harvest of Bourgogne from a parcel planted in the bottom of Chorey, the vines now 3 years old. There wasn’t a lot, maybe one-third of a normal harvest, though this is typical of a first vintage – we had about 800kg from 0.32 hectares. The grapes warm to the touch – another 30°C day today though tomorrow should be a little cooler – and needed the removal of a little rot which in this dry vintage it’s easily done – no squishy, sticky bunches here!

