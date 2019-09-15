sunday 15 Sept – harvest 2019 update

2019 passes the iPhone test!

Our truck driver was amply able to demonstrate the ripeness of this year’s grapes:

Loading the truck with the bins of chardonnay from Pernand’s Sous Fretile, then tying the bins down, our chauffeur set off driving from the top of Pernand-Vergelesses – bumpy and narrow to start – then drove all the way to the Remparts de Beaune to make the grape delivery at the cuverie.

It was only when unloading that the phone spotted, forgotten! It was still glued by the sugar to the lid of the cases on the open-backed truck – it hadn’t moved an inch!

We began our day with the aforementioned Sous Fretile; as always a lot of pinot beurot co-planted in this plot as was once the fashion – today the domaine only replants with chardonnay. These are the best white grapes I’ve triaged so-far this year; very little oïdium and practically no rot or dried grapes – looking good!

Then it was back to the Chorey-lès-Beaune, a somewhat monotonous proposition – but that’s what happens when you have 2 hectares of the stuff – I’m hoping for more variety tomorrow! Today’s Chorey delivered the same experience as yesterday’s. Some triage to be done for dried grapes and a little rot – but all easily done – the quality looks high.

Pernand Sous Fretile… Did anyone say Chorey? Even more Chorey Down tools… Tiramisu! But before the tiramisu!

