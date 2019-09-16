monday 16 Sept – harvest 2019 update



Savigny 1er Les Vergelesses

We start Monday with some white Pernand villages – Les Pins – a few hail impacts and also a few dried grapes to remove, but cool and fresh from the vineyards, this first-picked wine of the day has grapes that were oh-so delicious – I really couldn’t help chewing on a few of these! All the whites are showing a nice acidity it seems – our chief is happy with that!

Next up, Savigny 1er Les Vergelesses, but now we are picking the red! This is good stuff – there are different vine ages here so the smaller, finer, bunches come in punctuated waves with slightly larger bunches on either side – but very little triage is required here – these are excellent grapes. Our third cuvee of the morning – it turns out to be third of the day as there’s plenty – is a Savigny villages, red. A few bins of this are triaged before we are ‘forced’ to go eat lunch. However, in condition and form these grapes are practically identical to those of the Vergelesses – this should make a super villages wine!

Post-script on the iPhone with 9 lives: It didn’t have 10 lives – our chauffeur somehow managed to break it while in the vineyard today!

There was a little extra action in the Côte de Nuits today; Comte Liger-Belair started his campaign with harvests in Echézeaux and in his Vosne-Suchots – for fun, below, you can see Louis-Michel’s 90° double triage in action, in the small video he posted today!

Pernand Les Pins Savigny Villages Lunch! The Ampeau was 1979…

