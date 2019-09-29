sun(day) in beaujolais…

29.9.2019billn


Mont Blanc far in the distance, on the right shoulder (as you look) is Chamnonix – somewhere!

Mont Blanc was showing well in the sunshine today – all 30°C worth of sun – not bad for the end of September.

I also saw some of the last pickers of the 2019 harvest today – in the hills above Fleurie – the hinterland behind Fleurie’s La Madone – it must be cooler here, everything else looked picked. The wind was gusting in the late afternoon – as we arrived back in Beaune, in the early evening, all was grey and a little damp – the wind had followed us!

Moulin…
Bojo 2019
Vigneronne’s (attentive) dog…
Mont Brouilly from Chiroubles
Lunch!
Fleurie Madone
Belltower – Madone
Fleurie

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

Burgundy Report

Burgundy Report

Big Red Diary overview

Burgundy Reports overview

Latest Reports:

Translate »

You are using an outdated browser. Please update your browser to view this website correctly: https://browsehappy.com/;