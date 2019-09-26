a couple of midweek wines…



Inside the restored cabotte of Beaune Clos des Ursules

Plus a couple of pics from a nice evening run from Beaune to Bligny-lès-Beaune to Pommard and back through the vines to Beaune, catching the last rays of the sun!

1999 Gilles Remoriquet, Vosne-Romanée 1er Au Dessus des Malconsorts

Typical – but we all know this feeling! I’ve only 2 or 3 more from this case of 12 and this was easily the best of all!

Typical 1999, but aromatically and from a flavour perspective – yes there’s depth, but this is a wine of line and of energy, rather than a spreading width of texture. Really, clean as a whistle, vibrant and with a fine complexity. My better half prefers young wine, but she took a second glass of this!

Rebuy – Yes

2017 JJ Confuron, Côte de Nuits Villages Au Leurey

Plenty of depth to the colour for this 2017. The nose is deep and attractively fresh fruited – almost to the point of suggesting a little CO 2 – but the palate shows no carbonated grain. In the mouth – woosh – deep, lots of energy and just a little plushness to the texture – delicious ripe but fresh young fruit – I don’t mind if I do take a second glass – again! Excellent!

Rebuy – Yes

Remoriquet – 1999 dessus de malconsorts JJ Confuron – 2017 Côte de Nuits Villages Au Leurey Beaune 1er Pertuisots Beaune 1er Clos des Ursules Beaune 1er Clos des Ursules

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...