weekend wines – week 31 2019

2017 Beaujolais Villages Blanc Clos de Rochebonne

A deep and quite mineral nose with a little citrus skin with a floral suggestion. Weight of flavour, slightly fat but with direction and freshness. Bubbling with modest energy and fine flavour – perfect balance. A little concentrated citrus skin in the finish too – very good!

Rebuy – Yes

2002 Nicolas Potel, Vosne-Romanée 1er Les Gaudichots

Medium-plus colour and I have to say, not sowing much age. The nose starts with a waft of forest floor, followed by quite a pronounced tobacco note – this is pretty constant/consistent for at least 20 minutes before a vibrant, and pure, red fruit surfaces – the vibrancy of raspberry – it’s a fine width of aroma too. Plenty of volume, good energy too though to start the palate seems lite versus the complexity of aroma. But this is a wine that grows in the glass, growing, showing super energy too – a wine that just keeps developing – a marker of great class. This is easily the best showing from this 6-pack – unfortunately, there are not many left – great wine!

Rebuy – Yes

2017 Collotte, Marsannay Blanc

The first nose has some weight and a ripe lime rigour – it needs 10 minutes (perhaps a little CO 2 to blame) to become more open and more enticing. The palate is weighty but also has great balance. Concentrated and tasty – certainly not elegant – but very yum. Nice wine!

Rebuy – Yes

