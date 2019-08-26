a little switzerland & wines for weekend 34 2019

A week at home; typing, gardening and doing my annual bookkeeping – oh and a little enforced work on a Subaru! – but that still allowed a little trip out to the mountains during the weekend – Adelboden.

As for the wines – this was bottle #26 (I think) of the Chablis – only a couple more remain – plus a couple of bottles of their 2017 Preuses – one of the wines of the vintage! It was excellent, as every bottle that preceded it! The 2017 Chasselay, Beaujolais Platière, opened with a nod to the recent hail, was just so jammy yet fresh – hyper-delicious. A completely different kettle of fish was the 2007 Chézeaux/Ponsot, Clos St Denis Très Vieilles Vignes – full, layered, magnificently aromatic – the only other wine that reminds of the texture shown by this (in 2007) is that of La Romanée. I didn’t think there was a lot of acidity in 2007 but compared to the most recent vintages of 2015 onwards, there’s plenty here. Great 2007 and a treat!

