a little afternoon vosne…

30.8.2019

I suppose it’s just a normal summer temperature, but it was pretty hot walking around Vosne this afternoon – in a mere 30°C…

The grapes look to be nicely clean, with very little that was shrivelled – but they are so small! Of course, there’s still about 2 weeks before they will be harvested, and like in politics, much can change in that time, but I haven’t seen grapes this small since the 2010 vintage!

The new bird-tower of Vosne…
La Tâche
Malconsorts
Malconsorts
Vivant
Vivant
Vivant to Vosne
Vivant – looking north…

  1. goughie1330th August 2019 at 4:47 pmPermalinkReply

    Thanks Bill. But, I sincerely hope it’s a lot, lot, lot cooler come harvest time !!! Last year almost finished me off ! Global warming ? T’was vendangeur overheating 😉 !

