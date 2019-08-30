a little afternoon vosne…

I suppose it’s just a normal summer temperature, but it was pretty hot walking around Vosne this afternoon – in a mere 30°C…
The grapes look to be nicely clean, with very little that was shrivelled – but they are so small! Of course, there’s still about 2 weeks before they will be harvested, and like in politics, much can change in that time, but I haven’t seen grapes this small since the 2010 vintage!
Thanks Bill. But, I sincerely hope it’s a lot, lot, lot cooler come harvest time !!! Last year almost finished me off ! Global warming ? T’was vendangeur overheating 😉 !