a little afternoon vosne…

I suppose it’s just a normal summer temperature, but it was pretty hot walking around Vosne this afternoon – in a mere 30°C…

The grapes look to be nicely clean, with very little that was shrivelled – but they are so small! Of course, there’s still about 2 weeks before they will be harvested, and like in politics, much can change in that time, but I haven’t seen grapes this small since the 2010 vintage!

The new bird-tower of Vosne… La Tâche Malconsorts Malconsorts Vivant Vivant Vivant to Vosne Vivant – looking north…

