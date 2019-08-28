2014 berthaut-gerbet/des chézeaux, gevrey cazetiers…

2014 Berthaut-Gerbet/des Chézeaux, Gevrey-Chambertin 1er Cazetiers
It’s been a little while since I drank the 2014 Lavaux – this is a very different wine!
Airy, fresh, lovely and pure, though distant, fruit and flowers for this nose. The palate is fresh, direct and structural but with a lovely purity of flavour that reflects the nose. A very young, slightly driving wine, very raspberry fruit style. Delicious, structural, today coy – I think this could keep for a long time – and so different to the luxuriously textured ramba-zamba of the 2014 Lavaux St.Jacques…
Rebuy – Yes
