weekend wines and pics – week 28 2019

Hmm, not really ‘grand’ wines, but plenty of delicious wines!

The first two from ‘the list’ in Beaune’s The Publican pub:

Nicolas Maillet’s 2016 – was just a great wine, and cheaper on the wine-list than the Bourgogne Blanc of Mikulski. Concentrated, layered flavour but with perfect balance – bravo.

David Croix’s 2017 – was relatively deeply coloured for the vintage. Another wine of layers but also of easy, delicious drinking.

Nathalie & Gilles Fevre’s 2016 – doesn’t have the same energy as their 2017s, but you would, all the same, directly say ‘Chablis’ if you were given this blind. So much flavour, balanced without being over-energetic. Savoured, as opposed to ‘experienced’ as you might say about the 2017s right now.

Jadot’s 2000 – now that’s a wine, and a young wine too. Forward, engrossing aroma of freshness and a graphite-style minerality. Mouth-filling, fresh, complex – it will easily go another 10 years if you wish – super, super, delicious wine – bravo!

Roty’s 2010 – You might think a bit old for ‘Grand Ordinaire’ but that’s far from the case. A purer but easier red fruit vs the Jadot – easier to drink – deliciously so – but nothing like the complexity and engrossing interest of that Jadot. Brilliant for what it is though!

Finally, some weekend views around Beaune:

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...