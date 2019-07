A mere 35°C today – Subaru aircon on full in the afternoon – it will be fun to see how that works later in the week when more than 40°C is forecast!

Here are a few views from over the weekend and today:

Beaune Beaune Church Baby Jesus Rugiens Pommard (Domaine Anne Parent) Corton-Charlemagne (left) Hospices de Beaune Beaune Beaune church door Lunch (a part!)

