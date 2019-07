Early to the market, breakfast, two coffees then a walk in the vines – we were already back home by 10h30 – now that’s a rarity on a Saturday 🙂

Here some views from this morning in Beaune 1er Les Grèves:

the roof of the cabotte in l’Enfant Jesus

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...