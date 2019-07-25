pics from the last couple of days…

25.7.2019billn
Interconnected pythons – to blend the tanks of Bourgogne Rouge…
Meursault from Tessons
Tessons
Not Tessons!
Montrachet
La Cabotte
A little training…
The wall of the Clos de Vougeot
Cellar ‘art’
Yellow leaves mean parched vines…
Echézeaux – far right Prieur’s ‘Musigny’
Different training (1)
Different training (2)

  1. Mike de Lange25th July 2019 at 9:56 amPermalinkReply

    Nice set of pics there, Bill. Two questions: what was the vintage of the Chapelots and what domaine/negociant provided all the cleverly coded sample bottles?

