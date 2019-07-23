A little luncheon wine:

2011 Pascal Agrapart, Avizoise

I don’t review Champagne, but I like Champagne! That said, most of the new names/cuvées that sommeliers like to show or recommend seem to me to be oxidative in style or showing plenty of autolysis – those wines are a turn-off for me, I’d rather drink Crémant. But this was pure, complex and absolutely delicious – Bravo!

Rebuy – Yes

2012 Vincent Girardin, Meursault Les Narvaux

Hmm – that’s a fine nose – wide, attractive, with some faintly leafy, maturing complexity – but with a fine fruit below. In the mouth, this is instantly bright, open and shows lovely energy. It’s vibrantly flavoured and at the same time faintly mineral. It’s just a very delicious wine today, and close to being ready. Excellent stuff!

Rebuy – Yes

2013 Denis & Bertrand Chevillon, Nuits St.Georges 1er Roncières

This nose is wide and sweet; there’s an almost smoky complexity here – probably some whole-cluster in there – it’s certainly very inviting. In the mouth, we have energy, delicious flavour of deep fruit, complexity too – a wine that’s starting to show the first semblance of age-related complexity in its flavours. This is still young, but it’s delicious right now, and possibly getting better and better for those with patience!

Rebuy – Yes

