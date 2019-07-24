just another 40° day…



The view to Meursault, from Tessons…

Despite, still, very tiny grapes, the vines look great. Unlike the parched grass!

Today, Domaine Lejeune (Pommard) were out in their new plantation of vines – giving them water. Irrigation is not allowed in Burgundy, but the baby vines are allowed to be watered – if required – this, of course, having no effect on the wines as the young vines have no grapes!

