in the vines today…

12.7.2019billn

A tour in the Côte de Beaune: all is very dry here, and the first signs of hydric stress in some of the very rocky parts of Puligny-Folatières is being noted. Otherwise the vines are largely in rude health, though a little powdery mildew can be found in some chardonnay plots. Rain would be a nice present for the growers, one of whom told me today “The harvest date is potentially coming forward – If we get a little rain, we could even be starting to harvest whites between 05-10 September.” That could be up to a week earlier than most reports – but rain will be needed for that.

Meursault Tessons
Meursault Tessons
Meursault
Volnay Clos des Chênes
Pommard
Pommard Rugiens
Montrachet de Laguiche
Montrachet de Laguiche

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

There is one response to “in the vines today…”

  1. jonwyand12th July 2019 at 4:50 pmPermalinkReply

    Patrick Javillier wants pickers for 10 September…..
    C’est août qui décide

    By the way Bill, come and see me 28/29 Sept at Livres en Vignes. This one’s better than Corton !

Burgundy Report

Burgundy Report

Big Red Diary overview

Burgundy Reports overview

Latest Reports:

Translate »

You are using an outdated browser. Please update your browser to view this website correctly: https://browsehappy.com/;