A tour in the Côte de Beaune: all is very dry here, and the first signs of hydric stress in some of the very rocky parts of Puligny-Folatières is being noted. Otherwise the vines are largely in rude health, though a little powdery mildew can be found in some chardonnay plots. Rain would be a nice present for the growers, one of whom told me today “The harvest date is potentially coming forward – If we get a little rain, we could even be starting to harvest whites between 05-10 September.” That could be up to a week earlier than most reports – but rain will be needed for that.
in the vines today…
12.7.2019
There is one response to “in the vines today…”
Patrick Javillier wants pickers for 10 September…..
C’est août qui décide
By the way Bill, come and see me 28/29 Sept at Livres en Vignes. This one’s better than Corton !