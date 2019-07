Yes, I know I can be a bit of a classicist, but after yesterday’s Meursault, why not a little Vosne-Romanée today?. Here some views from in Aux Malconsorts. It was hot today!

The grapes are growing quickly, but here, at least, they are far from uniform. The yield looks lower than last year and some of the clusters have a little coulure, others already have have a little sunburn on the side of the the afternoon sun.

Plenty of years pruned… Malconsorts Towards Vosne over Malconsorts Towards Vosne over Malconsorts

