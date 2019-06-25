this points nonsense is exactly that, nonsense – but don’t blame the wine…

Or should I simply say ridiculous?

Let me get two things out of the way to start with:

2017 is a great vintage for white burgundy I also loved and highly recommended this wine in my December 2018 report for subscribers: 2017 Ladoix

A relatively new contract since 2015. It needed some work to sell to regular clients but now is starting to go very well. 30% new oak again.

A vibrant nose – fresh, mineral and cut with citrus – yes! More density, more depth – ooh this great! Mineral, concentrated and beautifully pure – I could drink this every day – bravo!

But 98 points for a village? On the positive side, whoever reviewed this wine can indeed spot a great wine in its segment, but on the other hand, they render any scoring system completely meaningless – or perhaps, as Clive Coates once said, “Scores are in context!“…

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...