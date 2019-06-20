planned and unplanned runs plus craftmanship…

Two runs today – the first unplanned – I forgot my lunchtime appointment with a winemaker! He reminded me after about 30 minutes of lateness – shit!!! I strapped on my running shoes and made it from Place Carnot to Beaune’s train station (the restauarant in the Hotel de Beaune) in under 3 and a half minutes – and that was despite the cars on the Boulevard, oh and the sandwich that I’d eaten one hour earlier 😉

My second run was more planned – through the vines and hills of Beaune’s most southern hill and back. Underway I noted some construction in the vines – In Vignes Franches just under Clos des Mouches and next to Pertuisots. It’s probably Jadot here, near their Clos des Ursules (I’ll ask them), but what a great work of craftsmanship is underway, refurbishing the old stone cabotte here:

