faiveley’s 2010 nuits 1er chaignots

2010 Domaine Faiveley, Nuits St.Georges 1er Aux Chaignots

A wine that’s starting to show some maturity of colour. Ooh! What a nose! Complex, inviting, incredibly attractive spiced fruit. In the mouth there is much that reflects the nose – this wine is showing in such a flamboyant way today! Great energy blends with delicious complexity – it’s got so much more interest than the grand cru that it sits next to. Downright great wine today – bravo!

Rebuy – Yes

My, my – I’m so enjoying 2010s right now!

