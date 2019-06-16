Domaine René Engel – the sale…

The view is spectacular from the coffee room of the Hotel Beau-Rivage in Geneva – looking across the ‘bay’ of Lake Geneva – this hotel, long the home of expensive auctions from the likes of Sotheby’s, Christie’s, Antiquorum – is, for today, the home of Baghera.

As previously noted, Baghera have a coup – from my perspective no less of a coup than their large sale of the remaining family stocks of Domaine Henri Jayer – today we are here for the wines of Domaine René Engel, once-more the remaining(?) family stocks of a famous Vosne-Romanée domaine. I was too young to be a buyer of Jayer when the wines were released, but not so for Domaine René Engel, wines I’d bought from the 1995 vintage; mainly Grands-Echézeaux a) because the price was so reasonable given how delicious the wine was, and b) because my friends bought the domaine’s other wines – so I could drink their other cuvées and they could drink mine!

Of course we lost Philippe far too early – all were shocked – and without any ideas for succession the family sold the domaine to Château Latour (Pinault) for a ridiculously high price – though today that sum seems so cheap – and that was goodbye to Domaine René Engel after the grapes on the vines were sold to Albert Bichot in 2005.

Just a few early thoughts: Today it seemed a smaller gathering in the salesroom – vs the Jayer sale where I was also present – but who knows how many bidders were waiting on the phones. But for a single producer sale of 1,157 bottles in 168 lots with vintages from 1921 to the final 2004 vintage, it seems to me that the family did quite well –(hammer) “reaching the pre-sale high estimate.”

A taste of the bidding:

Lot 1 – 12x Villages Vosne 2004 – 5,000 swiss francs

Lot 5 – 3 magnums Villages Vosne 2003 – 2,800

Lot 9 – 3 magnums Villages Vosne 2002 – 3,400

Lot 10 – 12x Villages Vosne 2002 – 6,500

Lot 13 – 6x Villages Vosne 2001 – 2,200

Lot 15 – 3 magnums Villages Vosne 2000 – 3,500

Lot 20 – 3 magnums Villages Vosne 1999 – 4,200

Lot 22 – 3 magnums Villages Vosne 1998 – 2,200

Lot 25 – 3 magnums Villages Vosne 1996 – 3,500

Lot 53 – 12x Vosne Brulées 2003 – 9,000

Lot 68 – 6x Vosne Brulées 1999 – 9,000

Lot 69 – 6x Vosne Brulées 1998 – 4,500

Lot 81 – 12x Echézeaux 2004 – 13,000

Lot 82 – 2003 Echézeaux 12 bottles – 12,000

Lot 103 – 12x Grands-Echézeaux 2004 – 20,000

Lot 113 – 6x Grands-Echézeaux 2002 – 13,000

Lot 115 – 6x Grands-Echézeaux 2001 – 11,000

Lot 117 – 6x Grands-Echézeaux 2000 – 13,000

Lot 120 – 12x Grands-Echézeaux 1999 – 30,000*

*I stop with this one – just as a placeholder – I bought this en-primeur, in-bond, for £41 per bottle – or 1,130 swiss francs for 12 as was the exchange rate in those days – nice that I found 6 in the cellar last year, but this 26 times growth of value pales when compared to that of Apple stock over the same period – that’s why wine’s for drinking, not speculating: “A mere $100 investment in the company’s stock at the beginning of 2002 would have grown to more than 95 times the original investment by mid-February 2019“

