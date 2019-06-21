Burgundy’s Cave Prestige 2019

Yesterday (Thursday) evening was the annual announcement of Burgundy’s Cave de Prestige 2019 – the 48th presentation of these awards, and from the photo, it looks like everyone was a winner, but actually, that wasn’t the case this year!

The BIVB had a much harder time with growers this year – last year almost 20% of the samples entered for blind tasting were selected for the cave prestige, this year they decided that that was too much – as a consequence, only 12.5% were retained from this year’s tastings. That lower number had nothing to do with the vintage, rather that they set the bar higher, preferring not to have too many examples of the sam AOP. Consequently, a lot of time was spent on the phones with vignerons, explaining why their wine wasn’t selected this year!

Despite that higher bar to winning, 137 domaines had wines chosen – versus 218 last year – and the selected wines represent virtually all of Burgundy’s 84 AOPs. Many samples were on display, but I must say that I felt a little fatigued and after 33 whites, I decided it was better to have a sit down before heading home! I’ll publish my notes in the June report…

The BIVB hasn’t yet publicly released the official list of the winning wines, but I’ll publish it here when it’s available.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...