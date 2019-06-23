I visited Aupres du Clocher this week, an institution for the last years in Pommard, but learned that it is closing in 3 weeks. Probably most famous for their ‘Mousse tiède d’époisses au pain d’épices et sa tartine‘ – or a cappuccino of epoises to you and me – a dish that’s been much copied in the last years.
There will be new owners in Pommard, so the village will still have its a restaurant in the church square, but all is not lost for the cheese cappuccino lovers! Jean-Christophe Moutet’s restaurant is moving and changing its name – Au Fils du Clos is the new name and they expect to be opening towards the end of August – but in Meursault! The new place just a short walk from Domaine Roulot.
Looking forward to it!
There is one response to “au revoir, auprès du clocher!”
Awww… that’s a shame. I’ve had many a pleasurable lunch there.
Curious place to move too, so close to le Soufflot. That’s a very tough act to follow!