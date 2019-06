You don’t get to take a boat-trip to see the vines in Burgundy – well, not often anyway!

The ferry from Biel (Bienne) to Twann and then 2.5 hours walk back to Biel through the grape route – the hillside vines that run down to the Bielersee (Lac de Bienne). Topping out with 29°C – the first time this year.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...