week 19, 2019 – the weekend wines…

A weekend in Beaune – just a few things that fell to hand 😉

2017 Vaudoisey-Creusefond, Bourgogne Côte d’Or Pinot Noir

It’s far from a deep colour – though too dark for a rosé – but it’s a vibrant colour. The nose is like cordial but fresh and inviting – quite some volume of aroma for so modest a colour. Likewise in the mouth the flavour is forward, almost a crunch to the jammy fruit experience – but fresh and moreish. Gotta say, delicious if a little non-standard in style. Definitely yum!

Rebuy – Yes

2011 Alex Gambal, St.Aubin 1er Murgers Des Dents du Chien

I’ve never yet experienced an oxidised or even an advanced wine from this producer, but here is certainly some obvious age.

The colour is rather deep, and whilst there is some modest aromatic development, it’s more a nose that’s (over!) full with caramel-vanilla oak – a very sweet nose – not my favourite. Fortunately in the mouth there’s a lovely drive to this wine – very fine acidity – the wine is fresh, wide and mineral in the middle – fine – but the finish reflects the nose with a sweet caramel finish that I don’t like. It’s showing well though.

Rebuy – No

2002 Nicolas Potel, Vosne-Romanée 1er Aux Malconsorts

Plenty of depth to the colour – much more than the 2017 – but clearly there’s some age going on here. The first nose (from opening) shows a little brett, but with aeration it’s clearly volatile as it fades. The palate doesn’t show it in any overt manner; nice volume in the mouth, layers of fresh, complex, and energetic flavour – ooh that’s super. The mid-palate has excellent depth of flavour and there’s real depth and length to the finishing flavour too. Ooh this is so good – given time the nose is relatively appealing – the flavour is, however, non-stop super!

Rebuy – Maybe

