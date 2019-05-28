offer of the day – domaine leflaive 2017 mâcon + rully

DOMAINE LEFLAIVE 2017 – Puligny-Montrachet

Mâcon-Verzé 2017 75cl 33.00 (Swiss francs*)

Mâcon-Verzé Les Chênes 2017 75cl 38.00

Mâcon-Verzé Le Monté 2017 75cl 38.00

Pouilly-Fuissé 2017 75cl 49.00

Rully 1er Cru Leflaive & Associés 2017 75cl 49.00

Image, right, ex-Domaine Leflaive

*As each year from the same merchant. These prices are delivered in Switzerland, without the additional 8% Swiss purchase tax which you should include. The Pouilly-Fuissé and the Rully were previously offered (same price, September 2018) so are presumably not sold out – it’s the first time that I saw the Mâcons offered though. Of these, I tasted only the Mâcon-Verzey Le Chêne when at the domaine in October 2018.

Good as the wines undoubtedly are, the Leflaive/Puligny tax is about 50%(+) versus fine makers from those regions…

