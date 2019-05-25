moulin à vent with just a little jazz today…

Lunch in the Auberge du Col des Truges, a little walk around Saint-Joseph, a cola in Fleurie – and then it was the the ‘Jazz in Moulin à Vent.’ Thirteen domaines showing their wines – I think I ‘tasted’ all of them – by that, I mean that they were in my glass – but with my cold I couldn’t tell you if it was red or black fruit or flowers – but I could still spot the good ones!

The forecast for today was bad all week, but we had dry – hooray – until about 15 minutes before the first band should have been on stage – typical! 21h30 we were underway back to Beaune before the music had begun – a shame but c’est la vie…

Still a great day…

