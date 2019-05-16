er, really…?

16.5.2019

Amazing that a (relatively) local auction house considers that this brace, to be worth many thousands of Swiss francs. Actually they have an estimate of 6,000-10,000 francs!

One horribly oxidised and the other in the lap of the gods – but maybe also with a ‘hint’ of oxidisation – not looking good, eh?!

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

  1. David Lloyd16th May 2019 at 2:24 pmPermalinkReply

    Even the Chinese are awake to those issues and the ullage says a lot as does the colour so someone is dreaming/off with the fairies. Meanwhile I am watching tennis, first was Fed in awesome form, then Raffa looking Invincible and now Djokovic Vs Shapovalov!!

    • billn16th May 2019 at 2:33 pmPermalinkReply

      At least the auction house do make very good photos – lots of highly variable colours – so the buyer knows upfront…
      Enjoy the tennis…

