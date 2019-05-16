Amazing that a (relatively) local auction house considers that this brace, to be worth many thousands of Swiss francs. Actually they have an estimate of 6,000-10,000 francs!
One horribly oxidised and the other in the lap of the gods – but maybe also with a ‘hint’ of oxidisation – not looking good, eh?!
Here.
There is one response to “er, really…?”
Even the Chinese are awake to those issues and the ullage says a lot as does the colour so someone is dreaming/off with the fairies. Meanwhile I am watching tennis, first was Fed in awesome form, then Raffa looking Invincible and now Djokovic Vs Shapovalov!!
At least the auction house do make very good photos – lots of highly variable colours – so the buyer knows upfront…
Enjoy the tennis…