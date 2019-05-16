er, really…?

Amazing that a (relatively) local auction house considers that this brace, to be worth many thousands of Swiss francs. Actually they have an estimate of 6,000-10,000 francs!

One horribly oxidised and the other in the lap of the gods – but maybe also with a ‘hint’ of oxidisation – not looking good, eh?!

Here.

