april’s burgundy report now online…

The new April 2019 Burgundy Report online: Here

350 wines – still mainly 2017 and with a Marsannay and Echézeaux focus – but some 2018s are also now starting to creep into the mix. Then there are the newly profiled domaines and many magnums of older Beaujolais tasted. You know it makes sense 🙂

I can see some new issues with the site when subscribers login – they go directly to an admin page (so have to click top-right onto ‘visit site’ to get back to where you should be), instead of the page they should see – that’s going to take a week to fix as my ‘technician’ is on holiday – c’est la vie!

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...