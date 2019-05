Meursault 1er Clos des Perrières – 2017-1928

A day in Beaune today – despite the grey skies, it was one of those special days in Beaune. A privilege to taste wines back to 1928 – ostensibly white wine – but good enough that Lalou Bize-Leroy was coming back for extra sips. So many highlights!

Of course all will be in my May report – but first, it’s time to finish April’s!

